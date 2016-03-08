Juve-Bologna, Paratici wants Orsolini: all the figures

There are Cristiano Romero, Luca Pellegrini and Dejan Kulusevski on loan.All with important technical potential, which saw Juve already invest 83 million overall which could rise to a maximum of 96 million if the bonuses provided for by the agreements were triggered (9 linked to the Kulsevski operation, 4 for Romero).But between a purchase and a sale, Juve does not lose sight of other talents either, with formal agreements or simple gentlemen agreements that see them continue to have control over Moise Kean for example: in the event of an offer accepted by the Everton, Juve will have the right to equalize and bring the attacker back to the black and white.The agreement for one of the most prominent talents of the last two championships has already been defined: Riccardo Orsolini.At the time of the transfer of the left-handed attacker to Bologna for 15 million, in fact, Juve has maintained a preferential lane continuing to believe in the potential of the former Ascoli player.A formula that can allow the Italian champions to buy back Orsolini in the summer for a figure just above 22 million euros, which will rise to 30 million in the event that Juve's lunge slides to 2021.The deal is a practical one considering the exponential growth of Orsolini's performance, both in the event that Juve opted to bring it to Turin and transform it into a further source of capital gain.Anthony Privetera