Juve, Bonucci: ‘A deserved victory; we want the final’
24 October at 16:00Juventus defeated Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford yesterday evening, with Paulo Dybala scoring the only goal in what was a game of two halves for the Bianconeri. Juve started the game well, breaking down United’s defence on more than one occasion in the first half and leaving the Red Devils catching for breath. United played a stronger second half and applied late pressure in their attempts to score an equaliser. However, Juve held out and took the three points back to Turin.
Speaking to UEFA’s official website, Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci reflected on the victory:
“We wanted to dominate the match and in the first half we managed that, while in the second we were a bit down. The win was still deserved, I and the whole team hope to get to the final, it is difficult, but we can do it.”
