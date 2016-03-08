Juve, Bonucci and Chiellini could be ready for Atletico Madrid clash

In fact, Chiellini is the one who's closing in on a return, as he could be available for the game against Frosinone, which will be played five days prior to the Atleti game.

There is also optimism in regards to the situation of Bonucci, who just might make it back in time before the important game. However, should he not make it, then Rugani will play alongside Chiellini.

According to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, both Bonucci and Chiellini could make it back in time for the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, which will be played in two weeks.