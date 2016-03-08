Juve, Bonucci: "It feels great to hear Mourinho's words. Ronaldo deserves the ballon d'or..."
06 November at 19:50Juve's Leonardo Bonucci spoke to the press in his pre-game Juventus-Manchester United conference, here is what he had to say on the matter (via IlBianconero):
"Man United game? Well we have to win so that we can progress to the next round as soon as possible. Once this game will be finished, we will then focus on our upcoming game against AC Milan. Milan? I will surely have a lot of emotions ahead of this game but as i've said, our focus is solely on Manchester United. Mourinho? Well his compliments mean a lot to me since he is a great coach. Results? We have been doing great as a team. We haven't been conceding many goals which is the result of good overall team defending. Again on Mourinho? He is a great coach and I always go and say hi to him whenever I have the chance to do so. Varane? He had a great season but I think Ronaldo is the one that deserves the ballon d'or. Pogba? We have a great understanding, for him it will be special to return in Turin that's for sure. Juve? The UCL is clearly an objective for us...".
