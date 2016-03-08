Juve, Bonucci: 'Lazio? Certain moments have conditioned the result'

08 December at 13:35

Juventus defender, Leonardo Bonucci spoke to Dazn at the end of the match lost 3-1 against Lazio :

"We did not confront each other because tsometimes things boil down to the occasion and we agreed that some decisions were unfavourable. A great first half in the domain of the field and the game without giving anything to Lazio, then in the second half the unfavourable episodes both under goal and in referees have conditioned the result ".

Speaking at the end of the match, Leonardo continued:

"We need to improve, that is obvious because a team like ours cannot concede so many goals. We must find the desire to know how to suffer in times when there is to suffer, it's good to build good football but we must also find that determination in us and that hunger of not wanting to suffer".

