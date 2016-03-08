Juve, Bonucci: 'Nesta has always been my idol, we have similar characteristics'

Maurizio Sarri's Juve are coming off a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo in Turin as they were leapfrogged by Antonio Conte's Inter in the Italian Serie A standings for the time being. The bianconeri will now play against Lazio next as this will be a huge game for both sides. Leonardo Bonucci and the Juve back-line have looked shaky at times this season as they have to cope with Giorgio Chiellini's injury. Here is what Leo Bonucci had to say on the matter as he spoke to Rudy Bandiera of TEDx (via Calciomercato.com):'I am getting older but I have also gained a lot of experience. It is important for younger players to listen to the older players advice since they have been around for a longer period. Sarri? There was a total transformation in our style of play, you have to adapt even if it can take time. Buffon? He makes me feel young again! Milan? It was a big change for me, perhaps too big for me at that moment in time. Idol? I watched a lot of Nesta videos, I have always looked up to him since we have similar characteristics'. More to come on the matter...Leo Bonucci had joined Milan back in 2017 but this switch did not last very long as he returned to Juve the following season. He is now one of the veterans within the Juve group as they aim to win another league title and perhaps even a UEFA Champions league trophy.