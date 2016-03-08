Juve, Bonucci: "Nine points, goal achieved. Now Italy..."
02 September at 13:15Leonardo Bonucci, defender of Juventus and the Italian national team, posted a photo on Instagram after the Bianconeri's 2-1 victory over Parma last night.
"It was important to reach the break with nine points, our goal is achieved. Now we go to the National team for the Nations League," the post stated.
Italy will kick-off their Nations League against Poland on 7th September in Bologna. The second game against Portugal will take place on 10th September in Lisbon.
