Juve, Bonucci: ‘Thank you to Marotta; great match tonight’
02 October at 23:55Juventus defeated Swiss side BSC Young Boys this evening, as Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick at the Allianz Stadium to make it nine wins in nine for Juventus in all competitions in the 18/19 season. Leonardo Bonucci spoke after the game:
“It's a great moment, Juventus is playing great at the start of the season where the thing that has changed is the approach to the games and the Determination with which they are dealt with It is an important thing and for me it is important this week, these three days indeed, because Saturday will be the most important match, but they were two fundamental games to put me back in an environment that for me He has returned to being home, and my next goal is to return to winning with Juventus and possibly to do it in Europe too.
“Whistles turned into applause? Yes for now. Now it is up to me to continue, even increase the applause and I hope one day to feel the curve invoke my name as it was in the past. I know that for them, as for me, it was a difficult year, but I will try to give more and more on the field.
“Marotta? I can only say thank you to the manager, because he wanted me together with Paratici even before the 2010 World Cup. He brought me to Juventus, I was still shaved, so I can only say thank you. It is obvious that when you lose people to whom you love well there is a bit 'of difficulty in absorbing everything, but this is football and certainly was a decision evaluated by those in duty. I can only say thank you to Marotta.”
