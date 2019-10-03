Juve, Bonucci to release book against bullying - Photo

On his official Instagram page, Bonucci published a photo of him and the book, declaring that he wants to inspire those who are fighting a battle with bullying. He has decided to call the book 'My friend Leo', referring to himself at a younger age.



​A new project, a new book. Along with the journalist Francesco Ceniti, Leonardo Bonucci has written a book against bullying, which is a topic that the Juventus defender sees as a serious problem in today's society.