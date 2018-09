Juve, Bonucci: "We are stronger..."

Leonardo Bonucci spoke to Sky Sport after the Juve-Napoli game, here is what he had to say on the matter: "It was an important goal for me and it was an important win for us. We had a bad start but overcame the initial obstacles. Fans? It felt good to hear them cheer me on. I think they understand my position a little better now. Juve? Well I think we are stronger now...".



