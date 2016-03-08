...
Juve, Bonucci: 'We beat a prestigious Milan team...' - pics

06 April at 23:05
Juventus played against AC Milan earlier today as the bianconeri ended up winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Paulo Dybala and Moise Kean (Piatek was the one who opened the score for the rossoneri). Leonardo Bonucci (who played for Milan one season before returning to Juve) wrote the following message on social media concerning this game: ' We beat a prestigious Milan team as we are now ready for the first of two finals for us...'. You can view his message bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. 
   

