Juve, Bonucci: ‘You win and lose as a team, heads held high’
08 November at 11:45Juventus suffered their first defeat of the season yesterday evening, with Manchester United emerging victorious from the Allianz Stadium 2-1. Juve took the lead through Cristiano Ronaldo before an equaliser from Juan Mata and an own goal credited to Leonardo Bonucci gave the Red Devils the three points.
Posting to Twitter, Leonardo Bonucci posted an image of himself with the rest of the Juventus team, with the caption “Si vince come squadra, si perde come squadra. Testa alta e miglioriamo. La qualificazione è nelle nostre mani. Ora guardiamo alla partita di domenica.”
This translates to: “You win as a team, you lose as a team. Heads held high and we will improve. The qualification is in our hands. Now let's look at the Sunday game.”
Si vince come squadra, si perde come squadra. Testa alta e miglioriamo. La qualificazione è nelle nostre mani. Ora guardiamo alla partita di domenica. #LB19 #UCL #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/Sb6hZB60pn— Leonardo Bonucci (@bonucci_leo19) November 7, 2018
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments