Juve, Bonucci: ‘You win and lose as a team, heads held high’

bonucci, juventus, affronta, mourinho, manchester united, 2018/19
08 November at 11:45
Juventus suffered their first defeat of the season yesterday evening, with Manchester United emerging victorious from the Allianz Stadium 2-1. Juve took the lead through Cristiano Ronaldo before an equaliser from Juan Mata and an own goal credited to Leonardo Bonucci gave the Red Devils the three points.
 
Posting to Twitter, Leonardo Bonucci posted an image of himself with the rest of the Juventus team, with the caption “Si vince come squadra, si perde come squadra. Testa alta e miglioriamo. La qualificazione è nelle nostre mani. Ora guardiamo alla partita di domenica.”
 
This translates to: “You win as a team, you lose as a team. Heads held high and we will improve. The qualification is in our hands. Now let's look at the Sunday game.”
 
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.