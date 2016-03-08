Juve boost as Barcelona block signing of Ajax starlet because of Raiola
05 February at 16:15Barcelona are looking for a defender and Matthijs de Ligt is the main candidate. On the other hand, the Dutch talent is waiting for the Blaugrana to submit an official offer to Ajax.
His will is to continue playing with his former teammate Frankie De Jong, recently bought by Barcelona from the same Ajax for 70 million euros. The main issue for the closing of the deal could be represented by de Ligt’s agent Mina Raiola, whose position is not clear.
With another agent everything would be easier since Raiola asked for 10 million euros, weeks ago, as a commission for the transfer of De Ligt. On the Dutch defender, there is also Juventus. Fabio Paratici will surely try to beat Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The 20-year-old visited Juventus’ training facilities together with his agent in the summer and the Old Lady is one of the big candidates to sign the talented defender at the end of the season.
