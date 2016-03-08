Juve, Borussia Dortmund confirm interest in Mandzukic

26 May at 11:45
Mario Mandzukic is a transfer target of Borussia Dortmund. The interest of the Bundesliga giants was revealed by Calciomercato.com a few days ago and today it was confirmed by the club's CEO Watzke: "Mandzukic is a player of Juventus for now", Watzke told the Bild. "Nothing can be excluded in football. I can say one thing: it's good not to have too many central strikers in the team because they don't perform as they should. No coincidence Bayern haven't bought an alternative for Lewandowski in the last few years. Every signing must be decided very carefully, I know Mario and I know he wants to play all the times". 

