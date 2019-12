Yesterday, Gigi Buffon reached Paolo Maldini's record of 647 appearances in the Serie A. In other words, the goalkeeper needs just one more game to pass the AC Milan legend. In an interview, he spoke about yesterday's game between Juventus and Sampdoria.

"Yesterday was an exciting game. Emotions are one of the reasons why I keep playing, reaching Maldini is an honour for me. Now we have to think about the next goals, starting with the Supercup. Being a point of reference pushes me to go ahead and want to improve. I would do myself no good if I stopped now," he stated.