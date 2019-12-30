Juve, Buffon: 'It's time to re-start again' - pics

30 December at 23:15
Juventus are coming off a 3-1 loss to Simone Inzaghi's Lazio in the Italian SuperCup final as the bianconeri will be looking to bounce back as soon as possible. Maurizio Sarri's players returned from their holidays as they had their first training session today. Gigi Buffon seemed excited to get back to work as he had this to say on the matter: 'It's time to re-start again!'. Juve will take on Cagliari next in the Italian Serie A as you can view a picture on the matter bellow. For more news click here. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let's start once again! #juventus #finoallafine #ForzaJuve

Un post condiviso da Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) in data:

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.