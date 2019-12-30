Juve, Buffon: 'It's time to re-start again' - pics
30 December at 23:15Juventus are coming off a 3-1 loss to Simone Inzaghi's Lazio in the Italian SuperCup final as the bianconeri will be looking to bounce back as soon as possible. Maurizio Sarri's players returned from their holidays as they had their first training session today. Gigi Buffon seemed excited to get back to work as he had this to say on the matter: 'It's time to re-start again!'. Juve will take on Cagliari next in the Italian Serie A as you can view a picture on the matter bellow. For more news click here.
