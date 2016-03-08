Juve, Buffon reveals he had doubts about new role

On the sidelines of a UN event, where he was named the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme, Gianlugi Buffon spoke to reporters about his return to Juventus. In the interview, he revealed that he had doubts."This season is going very well, I'm very happy. At first, I had some doubts about my acceptance of this new role (as second goalkeeper, editor's note), but the only team that could have convinced me was Juventus," he stated.