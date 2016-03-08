Juve, Buffon the only player left from Italy's World Cup-winning squad

Daniele De Rossi announced his retirement from football yesterday, wanting to spend more time with his family after a spell in Argentina with Boca Juniors. With that, Gigi Buffon is the only active player left from Italy's World Cup-winning squad from 2006.

The goalkeeper returned to Juventus ahead of this season after a season at PSG. Of course, he is no longer at the top of the pecking order, but when given the chance, he has proved that he can still perform at a high level. At the age of 41, he is destined to retire after the season.