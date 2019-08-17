Juve, Buffon: 'Trieste is special for me...' - pics

17 August at 21:00
"Who knows why but for me, Trieste is special! Tonight is like 7 years ago, what does Trieste make you think of?". Gigi Buffon posted the following message on social media as he also posted a few pictures on Instagram as well. Buffon made his return to Juve this summer from PSG as he can't wait to start playing again with the bianconeri. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. More news to come...
 

