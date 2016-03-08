Juve build for the future: keen on Chiesa and Joao Felix, Pogba the dream

Agnelli says that Juve will go ahead with Allegri and Allegri says he decided to stay. Waiting to see if they actually said the whole truth and if this truth cannot change over time, there is certainly a squad to be reviewed, in every department.



Because in the communicating of the decision to stay, in reaffirming the belief that this team still has a lot to say, there was also a request from the Juventus coach. Not a player, not a position to be identified but a broad renewal, because this Juven needs "fresh energy and strength". Thus, transfer are inevitable because next summer Juve will have to sell in order to buy.



Fabio Paratici is working diligently, the first big goals, young and strong, are Federico Chiesa and Joao Felix. The Fiorentina star has been on the radar for some time and the Juventus project teases him most. The price is high but not too high to make the Bianconeri lose interest.



Meanwhile, the Benfica jewel has refused the last renewal proposal so as not to further increase his release clause from the current 120 million euros to 200 million. Juve will try to reduce the figure as much as possible. Jorge Mendes is at work, despite the competition from United, City and Real Madrid.



But the forbidden dream is the same as always: Paul Pogba. The Solskjaer effect has regenerated him but his desire to leave Manchester has only partially vanished. All the great European teams are thinking about him and Juve would like to be included in the race, as long as there is a possibility. Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele is the alternative.



Something important will also have to be done in the defence. The priority is a centre-back: De Ligt is closer to Barcelona and the Mino Raiola effect may not be enough. Raphael Varane could become an opportunity in case Real Madrid replace him with Kalidou Koulibaly, while Samuel Umtiti's physical conditions are also evaluated.



The other names discussed are Ruben Dias, Jerome Boateng, Toby Alderweireld and Kostas Manolas, while Cristian Romero remains on standby (he can arrive immediately or in a year).



The Mendes effect could bring some fruit on the flanks as well, with Alex Grimaldo from Benfica targeted as a possible Alex Sandor replacement. Marcelo is a name that interests Juve but for him it remains to be seen what the Zidane effect will do at the Santiago Bernabeu. Juve are already preparing for the new season and are operating in full swing on the transfer market.

Nicola Balice. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov