Juve, Caldara: "I am happy here. Milan? Let's see..."
24 July at 21:48Mattia Caldara is currently being talked about a lot as AC Milan would like to acquire him. Leonardo is currently talking with Juventus about a possible Bonucci vs Caldara swap deal as the young Italian defender had this to say on the matter as he spoke to Sky Sport:
"Milan? It's great to be linked to them but I am happy to be at Juventus. It is up to my agent to take care of these things. I am fine in Turin but let's see what happens. Allegri? We tested our offside trap today as I am curious to see how this goes. I have been playing in a 3 man backline over the past few years in Bergamo. Juve? Well I am exited to be here clearly as we have all been working very hard of late to be ready for the start of the new season... ".
