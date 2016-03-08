Juve call-ups for the Milan clash: Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa are present

AC Milan are coming off three straight Serie A wins (against Sampdoria, Genoa and Udinese) as they are now ready to take on the best team in Italy and one of the best teams in Europe: Juventus. Max Allegri's team have been nearly perfect so far this season in the Serie A as this will be a difficult game for Rino Gattuso's Milan. Gonzalo Higuain moved from Juve to Milan this past summer as this is a chance for him to face his former side. Higuain picked up a back injury last week as his presence has been in doubt but the Argentine was finally called up for this clash. Juve have also received good news as Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa were both called up for this game too. You can view the entire list of Juve call-ups bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.​



The Juve call-ups:



1 Szczesny 2 De Sciglio 3 Chiellini 4 Benatia 5 Pjanic 6 Khedira 7 Ronaldo 10 Dybala 11 Douglas Costa 12 Alex Sandro 14 Matuidi 15 Barzagli 16 Cuadrado 17 Mandzukic 18 Kean 19 Bonucci 20 Cancelo 21 Pinsoglio 22 Perin 24 Rugani 30 Bentancur 33 Bernardeschi.