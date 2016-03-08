'Juve called Guardiola; Pep said yes but...'
09 May at 19:05Juventus are dominating the media today; with it looking likely that head coach Massimiliano Allegri will be leaving the club. Allegri has brought great domestic success to Juventus but another year of failed Champions League dreams, this time Juventus being defeated by a plucky Ajax, is the final straw for the Italian manager.
Juve are now searching for his replacement and Maurizio Sarri, Antonio Conte and Didier Deschamps have emerged as frontrunners; with a whole wealth of other options available to the Bianconeri too.
Sky Sports journalist GB Olivero has revealed more about Juventus' managerial search: "I know that Juventus immediately contacted Pep Guardiola after losing out on Zidane to Madrid. The manager said yes to Juventus but would have preferred to move to Turin in 2020 because he has a contract in place with Man City and doesn't want to interrupt it sooner; that's why [Juventus] went on to Conte."
