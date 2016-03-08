Juve, Can’s new role as Juventus to return to 3-5-2 used against Atletico

Juventus want to finish the season on a high by winning all their remaining domestic matches, despite the fact that their domestic objectives have now been fulfilled, with the Scudetto already sealed. Much of this desire stems from their failure to achieve their objectives in the Champions League, at the hands of Ajax.

Massimiliano Allegri, by his own admission, will start some training "experiments". The bianconeri could return to the 3-5-2, with Emre Can to play as the third centre-back alongside Bonucci and Chiellini, to see if the formation can be used in the long run. It was an experiment that was used to great effect before, when Juventus tried out the formation against Atleitco in what is arguably their best performance of the season, when they won 3-0 to secure a dramtic turnaround in the Champions League round of 16.