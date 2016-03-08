Juventus star Joao Cancelo spoke with Sky Sport about the upcoming Champions League clash against Ajax: "I am feeling well, I had a minor problem at the calf that's why I didn't play the last two games. Now I am fit and ready to play, I will play in Amsterdam. Cristiano Ronaldo is training with us and he will do everything he can to play. He think he will be called-up, then we'll see if he will start. The manager has the last word".
According to reports in Italy, Ronaldo will be eligible to play against Ajax on Wednesday night although Allegri has yet to decide whether to start CR7 or leave him on the bench and possibly use him as a sub during the game.
Cristiano Ronaldo picked up a muscle injury during the last game of Portugal against Serbia. CR7 skipped the last three Serie A games but he seems to be fit to travel to Amsterdam with the rest of his team-mates.
Juve, Cancelo: 'Ronaldo and I fit for Ajax'
08 April at 19:25
