Juve, Cancelo: 'Ronaldo and I fit for Ajax'

08 April at 19:25
Juventus star Joao Cancelo spoke with Sky Sport about the upcoming Champions League clash against Ajax: "I am feeling well, I had a minor problem at the calf that's why I didn't play the last two games. Now I am fit and ready to play, I will play in Amsterdam. Cristiano Ronaldo is training with us and he will do everything he can to play. He think he will be called-up, then we'll see if he will start. The manager has the last word".

According to reports in Italy, Ronaldo will be eligible to play against Ajax on Wednesday night although Allegri has yet to decide whether to start CR7 or leave him on the bench and possibly use him as a sub during the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo picked up a muscle injury during the last game of Portugal against Serbia. CR7 skipped the last three Serie A games but he seems to be fit to travel to Amsterdam with the rest of his team-mates.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.