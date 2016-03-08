Juve, Cancelo: ‘Ronaldo deserves to win Ballon d’Or’
30 October at 10:15Juventus signed two Portuguese players over the summer. The headlines were dominated by 33-year-old forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s move from Real Madrid, yet Juventus also signed full-back Joao Cancelo from Valencia, after he spent a successful period on loan with Juve’s rivals Inter Milan.
Speaking to SkySport.it, Cancelo reflected on his first few months in Turin:
“Ronaldo deserves the Golden Ball? Yes, every day I train with Cristiano Ronaldo, and he has won five so far. And then they assign it right here, he’s incredible, he's the strongest of them all. And last season was more decisive than any other player.”
“World Cup? The winner of the Golden Ball can not depend on that. The World Championship, cyclically, is always won by the Nationals themselves: if you are born in France, Germany or Brazil, it is clear that sooner or later a World Cup will take him home. For some teams, winning it, it is not a feat, if anything the company is to see Portugal triumphing at the European Championship, yes, but it can hardly win such an important competition. The football powers are different, this seems clear enough to me.
“Nobody: Cristiano has won the Champions League as an absolute protagonist, scoring 15 goals, when he plays in a team, that team becomes the best of all: the test is clear for everyone, as demonstrated by the latest Classico. Messi wins 5-1 games, Real Madrid without Cristiano loses them, the difference is all there, if he talks about it, not so much, but he works every day to reach his goal.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments