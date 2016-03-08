Juve, Cancelo: 'Ronaldo is the best player in the world'

Joao Cancelo spoke to Sky Sport about Cristiano Ronaldo, here is what he had to say on the matter: ' Ronaldo? He is the best player in the world. He has been giving a lot to Juve and has allowed us to take a step forward. Role? I am more of an offensive player than a defensive player. Even so, Allegri has asked for me to pay more attention on my defensive game, so that's what I have been doing. Alex Sandro? He is one of the best wingbacks in the world...'.



