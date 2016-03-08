Juve, Cancelo: 'Ronaldo is the best player in the world'

19 January at 19:32
Joao Cancelo spoke to Sky Sport about Cristiano Ronaldo, here is what he had to say on the matter: ' Ronaldo? He is the best player in the world. He has been giving a lot to Juve and has allowed us to take a step forward. Role? I am more of an offensive player than a defensive player. Even so, Allegri has asked for me to pay more attention on my defensive game, so that's what I have been doing. Alex Sandro? He is one of the best wingbacks in the world...'. 

For more news visit Calciomercato.com. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.