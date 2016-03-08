Juve, Capello: 'De Ligt handball? Defenders need handcuffs nowadays...'

Fabio Capello, the former manager of Juventus among others, spoke to Radio Rai about the derby between the Bianconeri and Torino, analyzing the incident when the ball struck De Ligt's hand in the penalty box."Now the defenders have to tie their hands or put on handcuffs in the penalty box. Sometimes they award the penalty, and sometimes they don't. In my opinion, it depends on how dangerous the ball is in the first place," he stated.