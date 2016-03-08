Juve, Cassano reveals one thing Bonucci always does

"With the new regulations, this handball is a penalty kick. Foul on Bonucci by Belotti before? No, Bonucci pulls the shirt first, he always does this kind of thing. He also did it against Atletico Madrid, accentuating the push," Cassano stated.

During the show 'Tiki Taka' on Mediaset, Antonio Cassano commented on the penalty situation during Torino-Juventus, when the home side wanted the referee to point to the spot after a handball on De Ligt.