Juve celebrate Bernardeschi's birthday in Peaky Blinders style but CR7 wasn't there

Top of the table and focus on the clash against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16. Juventus are going through a positive period and before the important matchup in the Spanish capital, the players allowed themselves a last moment of relaxation celebrating Federico Bernardeschi's twenty-fifth birthday. The theme of the evening was that of the British TV series Peaky Blinders but the main star of the team - Cristiano Ronaldo - was not present, as he was celebrating Valentine's Day with his girlfriend Georgina.