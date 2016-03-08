Juve celebrate Bernardeschi's birthday in Peaky Blinders style but CR7 wasn't there

17 February at 16:30
Top of the table and focus on the clash against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16. Juventus are going through a positive period and before the important matchup in the Spanish capital, the players allowed themselves a last moment of relaxation celebrating Federico Bernardeschi's twenty-fifth birthday. The theme of the evening was that of the British TV series Peaky Blinders but the main star of the team - Cristiano Ronaldo - was not present, as he was celebrating Valentine's Day with his girlfriend Georgina.
 

