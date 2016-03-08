Juve, celebrating Ronaldo's 700th goal - Video

The 700 goals are divided as follows: 5 with Sporting, 118 with Manchester United, 450 with Real Madrid, 32 with Juventus and 95 with Portugal. The likes of Pele (767), Romario (746) and Gerd Muller (730) are ahead of the Bianconeri man. Take a look at the video below to learn more.

CR7 becomes CR700. Last night, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th goal in his professional career, which puts him in the history books. However, Portugal lost the clash with Ukraine, so the striker didn't celebrate much yesterday.