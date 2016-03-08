Juve, Champions League squad: who will be left out

30 August at 09:45
​With the departure of Luca Pellegrini on loan to Cagliari, five 'redundancies' remain at Juventus, referring to the 22-man limit for the Champions League squad.

Mattia Perin and Marko Pjaca will certainly be excluded from the list, while the remaining three are yet to be decided. In defence, Demiral should get the nod ahead of Rugani.

Matuidi, on the other hand, could be a surprise and take the spot of Rodrigo Bentancur, Emre Can or Aaron Ramsey. In attack, almost certainly, Mario Mandzukic will be excluded.

