Juve, Chelsea defender beats Ronaldo in UCL: the stats

Yesterday, Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta managed to get on the scoresheet once again, taking his Champions League tally up to two goals, one more than Ronaldo. Furthermore, he has managed to beat the Portuguese star with 22 fewer attempts.

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo are currently gearing up to face Bayer Leverkusen this evening, hoping to finish off the Champions League group stage in style after a rough period in the league. As revealed by Sky Sports, CR7's stats haven't been great thus far.