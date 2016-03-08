Juve & Chelsea target emerges as Barcelona's leading candidate to replace Suarez
15 October at 16:30It is a plan for the future. A future plan designed to be useful also in the present. Barcelona has been working some time to reinforce the striker position. It is not that the club wants to get rid of Luis Suarez, but they want to purchase an alternative for the Uruguayan so that he can get some rest from time to time and one of the leading candidates is Genoa's Krzysztof Piatek.
The idea that the club has in mind, according to Sport, is to incorporate a young striker of proven quality. First of all, it must not be a non-EU player, as the posts are already occupied by Malcom, Vidal and Arthur, so the race is basically limited to European football.
One of the best scorers in Europe, at the moment, is undoubtedly Harry Kane. But it is not a viable option, as the second requirement is that the player should be affordable.
This is where Piatek's name comes into action. He has scored 13 goals in 8 official matches for Genoa. He is a great finisher, instinctive, a player similar to Suarez. Several teams have set their eyes on him and the Rossoblu have set an asking price of 60 million euros.
The second option would be Nicolas Pepe from Lille, who is having a fantastic season in Ligue 1. The Ivorian has scored 6 goals and assisted the same amount in 9 matches this season and could also be an interesting profile for the Blaugrana.
