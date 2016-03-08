Juve, Chiellini: ‘Better to lose today than in May’
08 November at 09:05Juventus were defeated for the first time this season by a plucky Manchester United side at the Allianz Stadium yesterday evening. The match finished 2-1 after a late equaliser from Juan Mata and then an own goal from Leonardo Bonucci gifting Jose Mourinho’s side all three points. Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini spoke to Sky Sport after the game:
“We have had many chances to close it, this match has to be used as a lesson. If we want to get to Madrid in June, we should not make these mistakes. In the end we were not good and careful to win a game that we deserved. The result was a painless defeat: the qualification could be filed, we were complicated by ourselves. We have to improve, lower the wings and go back to work. They were two or three matches we had in reed something like that, today it went like this: better to lose today than in May.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments