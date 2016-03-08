Juve, Chiellini: 'I'll play for another year or two and then join the technical staff'
20 April at 21:45Giorgio Chiellini has been a staple of the Juventus defeat all throughout their period of recent dominance in Serie A. The experienced Italian defender has helped Juventus win their eight successive Serie A titles and without him, some of it may not have been possible.
Speaking to DAZN after today's win over Fiorentina which guaranteed the club the scudetto, Chiellini said:
"Let me play another year or two, then I'll join the technical staff. For me Juventus is a family, when I'm outside the squad I suffer with my companions, I can't help them. It has been a week with great disappointment, but now we have to celebrate, if we have all these points of advantage it is our merit, now we enjoy the victory. We cannot even realize the pages of history we are writing. The Champions League, as Guidolin said, is a competition that is decided in the 'episodes', in a week too. We still have regret, but this team is growing year after year, you have to keep working, it's the only way we know here at Juventus.
"Ronaldo? He entered the locker room with great humility, he helped us all improve. Technically I can't take anything away from him, on the rest he makes you understand why he got to those levels. I had no doubt that he would stay with us next year, he is the best; is proving it and will prove it in the future."
