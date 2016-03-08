Juve, Chiellini praises De Ligt and challenges Inter and Napoli for the Scudetto
15 August at 09:45After yesterday's match against Juventus B, captain Giorgio Chiellini spoke to the press giving his take on the situation at the club, the goals for the season and the new arrivals.
"De Ligt? He is the most talented youngster in Europe and we are happy to have him with us. All those who arrived raised the level of the team. In training you see that every year we are getting stronger and this is a pleasure for those who like I was here for many years but it is also a stimulus and responsibility," he said.
"This preseason has been infinite and we can't wait to start. We must raise the revs, this team needs stimuli and goals. Until there is no result that counts, we do not even give 100%, we are curious to see how we will react to the change of pace. But every change brings new opportunities and we must be good at exploiting them.
"The rivals? Inter already had all the cards to win the Scudetto last year. With the arrivals of Conte, Godin and Lukaku they have increased their level. Godin is a purchase of which we have spoken little but he is world-class. Them and Napoli can't hide. The others are a bit weaker on paper but there may be surprises.
"Icardi? Fantasy football. Let's talk about who's here. What will be is not my business. If something happens, Fabio will be taking care of it. The goal is to create a group that remains compact and helps each other out in a season where everyone will be needed," Chiellini concluded.
