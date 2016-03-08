Juve, Chiellini: 'We are ready to respond...' - pics

23 February at 20:10
Juve lost to Atletico Madrid this past week in the UEFA Champions league by a 2-0 score line as Max Allegri's team will be looking to respond in the right way after this heavy defeat. Giorgio Chiellini wanted to give his teammates a boost ahead of their Serie A game against Bologna. Here is what he had to say on social media: 'We have to restart and respond in the right way as we have important objectives ahead'. More to come as you can view Chiellini's original post on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. 
 

