Juve, Chiellini: 'We are similar to Atletico. Morata? We wanted him to stay...'

Giorgio Chiellini spoke to the press in his Juve-Atletico Madrid pre-game conference, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Failure? We have a lot of enthusiasm and energy, we don't want to hear the word failure. We certainly want to progress but we have to take it one step at a time. Pressure? There is always pressure when you play for a club like Juve, this is no different. Atletico? They are a very solid team, we will have to want it more than them tomorrow if we are to win. It won't be easy but there are no easy games when you play at this level. Buffon? I felt really bad for Gigi. I was certainly rooting for him and I was disappointed by how that game ended. Ronaldo? Well I am sure that Ronaldo will be Ronaldo tomorrow. 500th appearance? Let's hope it will be a memorable game for us. My favorite game was a 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou since it isn't easy to keep a clean sheet against Barcelona. Simeone? We are focused on ourselves. Again on Atletico? We are similar to the them. We both play as a unit and we are both very solid at the back. Morata? It will be funny to play against him here at the stadium. We wanted him to stay with us...'. More to come...