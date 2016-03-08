Juve, Chiellini: "We feel stronger compared to past seasons..."
18 September at 20:25Captain Giorgio Chiellini spoke to the Italian press in Juve's pre-game UCL conference, here is what he had to say on the matter:
" I am honored to be here and I have seen a lot during my time at Juve. We feel like we have been getting better year after year and we know that the expectations are high. Valencia are very good so we will have to be ready. We feel like we are better compared to past seasons so we now have to prove it. Buffon? We often talk to each-other since we are good friends. Douglas Costa? He made a mistake and he excused himself. He will pay for his actions but that's all there is to it. We are behind him and we believe in him. UCL? We have to start well and maintain our form. Cancelo? We has been very good since joining us and we know that he can even give more. It will be a nice return for him in Spain. Goals against? Well we are going to have to improve since the top teams rarely concede....".
