Juve, Chiesa met the Fiorentina management on the bus: the details
23 July at 19:30Hectic hours for the future of Federico Chiesa, whose relationship with Fiorentina is getting increasingly tense. The team, along with the entire management, is in New Jersey and earlier today they enjoyed on a cruise on the Hudson River.
However, the occasion reportedly caused even more friction between the parties. While the whole team got off the bus and headed for the boat, Chiesa remained in the vehicle and was joined by Commisso's right arm, Joe Barone, Giancarlo Antognoni and the new technical director Dario Dainelli.
The meeting lasted over for over 10 minutes, before the player got out of the bus to re-join his teammates, doing so with a disappointed face. Meanwhile, Juventus are waiting for new signals on the matter, as they are keen on bringing in the winger ahead of the upcoming season.
