Juve-Chievo 3-0, ratings: magnificent Douglas Costa, CR7 penalty kick flop

Juventus beat Chievo 3-0 at the Allianz Stadium thanks to goals came courtesy of Douglas Costa, Emre Can and Daniele Rugani. The Brazilian scored the opener in the 14th minute through a stunning solo action ended with a stunning shot from 25 meters. Litterally impossible for Stefano Sorrentino to save it.



Seconds before the end of the first half, Emre Can scored his first goal with the Old Lady, assisted by Paulo Dybala.



At the beginning of the second half the real news of the game: Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty, saved by Chievo keeper Stefano Sorrentino. CR7 tried to score his 15th Serie A goal afterward but he never managed to find the net.



Five minuted ahead of the final whistle a perfect free kick of Federico Bernardeschi provides the assist for Daniele Rugani's goal that sets the result to 3-0 for Juve.



The Old Lady is now nine points clear of Napoli on top of the table. Max Allegri's men visit Lazio next week.



