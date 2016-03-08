Juve-Chievo, player ratings as media slam useless CR7 and praise Costa

Juventus ran out 3-0 winners against Chievo Verona yesterday evening, with the Bianconeri overcoming little resistance from the Flying Donkeys as they picked up another important three points.Emre Can, Douglas Costa and Daniele Rugani all got their names on the scoresheet as Cristiano Ronaldo had a night to forget - missing two easy chances and having a penalty saved by veteran goalkeeper Sorrentino.La Gazzetta dello Sport said that Douglas Costa was: "He is the man who takes the champagne to the party. He scored one and assisted Alex Sandro who came close to scoring the third for Juve. He had fun," whilst saying Ronaldo was comparable to: "when you can’t do anything at work, think of his game. He missed a penalty and two easy chances."Tuttosport said that Costa was "figuratively unreachable for Chievo defenders. The opener is a thing of beauty, but he did much more than that," but that Ronaldo was "Not sufficient, not only for the penalty. He missed many chances, sometimes he was selfish and complained too much with a young referee."Finally, the Corriere dello Sport said that Costa "Scored an amazing opener: his first goal this season. He will be Allegri’s secret weapon in the second part of the season. Again." Meanwhile, saying "Sorrentino didn’t bring good luck. If he wasn’t 39, CR7 could have sponsored him for Juve. First mistake from the spot in Black-and-White but the performance was not negative."For the match ratings, check our gallery!

