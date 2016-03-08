Juve close in on Cristiano Ronaldo: Marotta and Paratici wait for green light to finalize deal
Once Florentino Perez will take a decision on the future of Ronaldo, Marotta and Paratici will fly to Spain to put the agreement on paper.
Meantime today Juventus president Andrea Agnelli met Massimiliano Allegri in a meeting that was held away from Juventus HQ where the president of the club made return at around 12.40 local time.
#Ronaldo recap of the day— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) July 5, 2018
-Meeting between Agnelli and Allegri
-#Marotta has joined #Paratici in Milan
- #Juve chiefs wait for green light to fly to #Madrid and finalize the deal.
Video: Marotta leaves Juventus QH pic.twitter.com/4N5N8HluBU
Marotta was already inside the building and left it at 3.40 pm local time to join Fabio Paratici in Milan.
The chiefs of the Old Lady are now waiting to fly to Madrid. They can leave as soon as Real Madrid agree to sell Ronaldo. It’s all on Florentino’s hands.
@lorebetto
LIVE from Turin with our @lorebetto and the latest updates on #CristianoRonaldo to #Juve https://t.co/diRz9DCJF5— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) July 5, 2018
Lorenzo Bettoni
Go to comments