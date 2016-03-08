#Ronaldo recap of the day



Juventus are closing in on the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo and although chiefs of the bianconeri are yet not prepared to travel to Madrid to finalize the deal, there could be some news later today. According to our sources both Marotta and Paratici are in Milan waiting for Real Madrid’s green light to finalize the deal.Once Florentino Perez will take a decision on the future of Ronaldo, Marotta and Paratici will fly to Spain to put the agreement on paper.Meantime today Juventus president Andrea Agnelli met Massimiliano Allegri in a meeting that was held away from Juventus HQ where the president of the club made return at around 12.40 local time.Marotta was already inside the building and left it at 3.40 pm local time to join Fabio Paratici in Milan.The chiefs of the Old Lady are now waiting to fly to Madrid. They can leave as soon as Real Madrid agree to sell Ronaldo. It’s all on Florentino’s hands.@lorebettoLorenzo Bettoni