Juve close to Man United wonderkid in a deal 'ala Pogba': the details
10 January at 12:40Tahith Chong has already been in Turin. On October 23, 2018, he was, in fact, sitting on the benches of the Juventus Stadium alongside Jose Mourinho and his teammates but he was not used in the Champions League game that United ended up winning.
And the young Dutch winger could return to Turin soon, with an operation 'ala Pogba', because the talent who grew up in Feyenoord and moved to Manchester in July 2018, has a contract expiring in June 2020 at the Old Trafford.
According to Tuttosport, Juventus are very close to making him sign an agreement to sign on a free transfer at the end of the season. The situation also depends on the player and his agent Erkan Alkan who, in November, set the first signals through Dutch media, puncturing Manchester who had not yet presented an offer of a contract renewal.
The 20-year-old has so far appeared in only 11 matches for United's first team, mainly featuring in the Europa League and other cup matches as well as for the club's reserve side. Soon, however, he could be on his way to the Allianz Stadium in the same way Paul Pogba arrived eight years ago.
