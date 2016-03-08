Massimiliano Allegri is the coach who helped Juvenus win the fourth consecutive domestic double has revealed Florentino Pérez gave him an opportunity to manage Real Madrid.​However, Massimiliano Allegri rejected the chance to sign for the Champions League winning team to continue with the Old Lady at the Allainz Stadium. He was also asked about rumoured interest from the English Premier League club, Chelsea. The Juventus manager did not respond to that, but said it was the right decision to stay in Italy.“Real Madrid and Chelsea? Let's say I said yes to Juventus. I spoke with the president and it was right for me to stay at Juventus. It was a decision I had already made,” Allergi said.“I decided to stay at Juve and I respected what I said, I thank the president of Real who gave me the chance to go. Chelsea? The decision to remain at Juventus had been taken and it was right to confirm the word given to Juventus.”