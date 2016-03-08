Juve consider bid for Real Madrid and Chelsea defenders if Alex Sandro leaves
06 August at 14:40Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly set to make offer for one of Emerson Palmieri or Real Madrid's Marcelo, if Alex Sandro leaves this summer.
Reports in France have consistently suggested that Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to sign the Brazilian this summer and we have previously reported that the Parisiens made an offer of 40 million euros recently, but Juventus pegged the offer back and wanted a fee of 50 million euros.
Tuttosport state that Juventus will make an offer for one of Emerson Palmieri or Real Madrid's Marcelo, if the Parisiens end up signing Alex Sandro this summer.
Juventus still want a fee of 50 million euros to part ways with Alex Sandro and they see both Emerson and Marcelo as the perfect replacements for their compatriot, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.
With Leonardo Spinazzola having succumbed to a knee ligament injury, Juventus won't have ready made replacements for Alex Sandro in the side.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
