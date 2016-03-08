Juve consider swap with Napoli: the names on the table

Per the newspaper, the Bianconeri are interested in Elseid Hysaj, ready to offer the Partenopei Mattia De Sciglio in return. The Albanian worked with Maurizio Sarri when the manager was at Napoli, and a return could be on the cards if the negotiations proceed.

As the January window will open next week, the clubs are working hard to prepare themselves in the best way possible. According to reports from Gazzetta Dello Sport , Juventus are trying to set up a swap deal with Napoli in January.