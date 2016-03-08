Juve considering double renewal for Chiellini and Buffon: the details of the offers
13 October at 20:15One year. One more year. Juventus are thinking of renewing the contracts of Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini, the symbols of the Bianconeri rebirth. Buffon returned from Paris after a year, while the latter has always remained faithful to the Bianconeri and has become the undisputed captain and leader of the team.
Both players have a contract with the club until 2020 and both are likely not going to stop there. As reported by Tuttosport (via ilbianconero.com), there is the possibility that Juve will have a chat with them Barzagli style: another year of playing and then a directorial role in the Bianconeri management (or coaching staff).
Agnelli, who has a long-standing friendship with Buffon, and who chose Chiellini as the leader of the club for these seasons, would not want to deprive himself of influential elements and great charisma and would like them to continue at the club, as players and later on as directors or coaches.
Go to comments