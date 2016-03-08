Juve considering January move for Bayern midfielder
22 September at 21:15According to reports from the German press, via CalcioMercato, Juventus are planning a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches. Sanches, 21, joined Bayern Munich in 2016 but has since only played 18 Bundesliga matches for them, spending last season on loan at Swansea in an ill-fated season in which his side were relegated.
Whilst at Benfica, where he spent ten years between 2006 and 2016, coming up through the youth ranks and playing 35 games in all competitions for the side in the 2015/16 season before Bayern signed him for a €35m initial fee with an additional €45m in bonuses dependent on his performances and certain objectives.
Juventus, with the assistance of super agent Jorge Mendes, are looking to add a new midfielder and with Lazio on the verge of renewing the contract of Juve summer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, that ship has sailed for now.
